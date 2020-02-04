ATTLEBORO -- Two Rhode Island teens pleaded innocent Tuesday to charges they robbed and pistol-whipped a city resident they had ostensibly met for a marijuana deal.
The suspects, Kenneth Valenzuela, 18, of Providence, and Daniel Velasquez, 18, of Cranston, were ordered held without bail following their arraignment in Attleboro District Court. They face a dangerousness hearing Feb. 13.
Police say the suspects and a third person, who has not been apprehended, drove to the victim's house on Elizabeth Street last Saturday night purportedly to sell the 20-year-old victim a $40 bag of marijuana.
Instead, the victim told police he was pistol-whipped by one of the teens and robbed of between $75 and $100 and his cellphone. He was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for cuts to his face and head, according to police.
Based on information from the victim, the suspects were stopped in a car driven by Velasquez in Cranston about a half-hour after the incident.
In new information revealed in court papers, troopers called the victim's cellphone and arrested the suspects after it rang inside the car.
Velasquez spoke to police but they say he changed his story several times. He told police he drove a man from Pawtucket to Attleboro and that he and his co-defendant broke up a fight between the individual and a man in Attleboro, according to court papers.
He provided no information about the individual he picked up other than to say he dropped him off in Pawtucket after the incident, according to court papers.
The incident remains under investigation by Detective Gabriel D'Agostino III.
A lawyer for the defendants did not immediately return an email or a telephone message for comment.
The defendants face charges of armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to violate drugs laws.
