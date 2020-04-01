ATTLEBORO -- Two men suspected in a Mechanic Street break-in turned themselves in Tuesday after police posted surveillance photos on social media and appealed to the public for help.
The suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both of Attleboro, will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court at a later date for arraignment, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said. The suspects' names were not released.
The break-in occurred last Thursday at two buildings under renovation at Sterling Lofts, an apartment complex at 67 Mechanic St. for people ages 55 and over, Cook said.
The building manager, who discovered the break-in when he came to work last Thursday morning, found that a hard hat and some other items were missing. Surveillance video revealed two men walking in the building about 4:30 a.m. last Thursday, Cook said.
Police posted photos of the two men on social media and received a tip on the identity of one of the suspects shortly before a man turned himself in Tuesday, Cook said.
His alleged accomplice turned himself in to police shortly therafter.
The break-in was investigated by Officer Brandon Sherratt.
The suspects will be charged with breaking and entering into a building in the night with intent to commit a felony, vandalizing property and larceny of property valued at less than $1,200, Cook said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.