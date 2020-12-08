NORTON — The suspects charged with robbing a barber in the parking lot of his shop last week allegedly went to Plainridge Park Casino after the holdup.
Michael Donovan, 34, of Boston, and Joseph Dunkle, 33, of Quincy, are being held without bail pending dangerousness hearings in Attleboro District Court.
Dunkle is scheduled for his hearing Wednesday and Donovan for his Thursday.
The suspects were arrested Monday and have pleaded innocent to charges of unarmed robbery, assault and battery and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to court records.
The robbery occurred about 8:15 p.m. last Thursday in the parking lot of Boneheads Barber Shop in a plaza on Route 123.
The 32-year-old victim, a barber, was attacked as he was walking to his car. The thieves stole a backpack containing cash, credit cards and other belongings, police said.
He was able to get a license plate and description of a Jeep Cherokee his assailants drove off in and gave a description of his attackers, according to court records.
Police later learned that the suspects visited Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville shortly after the robbery, according to records.
Donovan was stopped by state police later that night in Canton, before police had enough evidence to charge him with the robbery.
He was taken into custody by state police for failing to appear for pretrial hearings in Attleboro District Court, where he faces charges of drug possession and driving with a suspended license, according to court records.
After obtaining a search warrant for his SUV, police say they found a black ski mask and a glove linked to the robbery and prescription pill bottles, according to court records.
Arrest warrants charging the suspects were obtained after an investigation by detectives Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, David Ruskey and Nicholas Precourt.
Assisting were officers Rachel Mailloux, Bryan King, Jarrad Morse and Melanie Costa.
