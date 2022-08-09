NORTH ATTLEBORO — The news that the pastor of a local church has been placed on leave due to allegations of misconduct has sparked an outpouring of commentary on social media.
Since the Fall River Roman Catholic Diocese announced over the weekend that the Rev. Rodney Thibault, pastor of The Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, was under investigation, scores of commenters have taken to Facebook pages, some to express sorrow, others outrage and still others to slam the church as a whole.
“Sad, just sad. Innocent til proven otherwise but, still, I grew up in St Mary’s Church and it has seen too much, too much. I am now a Presbyterian,” a poster identifying herself as Joyce Hayman-Devolve, an Attleboro resident and a retired nurse, wrote in a comment on the news story posted on The Sun Chronicle’s Facebook page Sunday.
She was one of some 90 commenters who had written about the story as of Tuesday. On the Everything North Attleboro private Facebook page, a few dozen commenters took aim at the church more generally, including one poster who said she had become an “atheist/pagan” and was happy with her choice.
Some of the posts, both on private and public pages, included fairly vulgar comments.
The diocese announced in a statement Sunday afternoon that Thibault is the subject of investigation into “alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Diocese of Fall River.”
A spokesman for the diocese did not respond to an email request Sunday to provide further details. But the statement, and the letter from Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha read to parishioners at Masses last weekend, made a point of stating the allegations of misconduct “do not involve a minor.”
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed it is not involved in a criminal investigation concerning the pastor’s conduct.
That did not deter several of the commenters from mentioning the past history of scandals involving priests and children and the church’s history of attempting to cover up those allegations.
Other comments called for a return of a popular former pastor, the Rev. David Costa, who was transferred to head parishes in Swansea and Somerset in 2019.
“I feel bad for these parishioners,” wrote Amanda Nigro Aguiar on The Sun Chronicle page.”The merging of the three churches and they also lost a great priest, Father Costa, who was moved to another congregation. Now this unsettling news. Religion is so important, but all religious leadership must be held accountable in any religion for wrong-doings.”
Thibault was first assigned to North Attleboro in 2019 as pastor of the town’s three former parishes — St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart and St. Mark’s. He presided over the merger of the three, comprising about 4,000 households, into Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in 2020.
He formerly served in parishes on Cape Cod and in South Dartmouth.
While on administrative leave, Thibault is not permitted to exercise public ministry nor present himself as a priest in public settings, the diocese said.
Thibault could not be reached for comment. His personal Facebook page has no mention of his being placed on leave. Neither the parish website or Facebook page contain any reference to the issue. The diocese has announced that the the Rev. Michael Ciryak will serve as temporary administrator of the parish.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.