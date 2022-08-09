Thibault, Rodney Fr
Buy Now

The Rev. Rodney Thibault of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleboro

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The news that the pastor of a local church has been placed on leave due to allegations of misconduct has sparked an outpouring of commentary on social media.

Since the Fall River Roman Catholic Diocese announced over the weekend that the Rev. Rodney Thibault, pastor of The Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, was under investigation, scores of commenters have taken to Facebook pages, some to express sorrow, others outrage and still others to slam the church as a whole.

Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.