FOXBORO — Police and fire officials are investigating a suspicious blaze that destroyed a single-family house at 11 Willis Lane over the weekend.
The fire was reported by a neighbor about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
The occupant, 67-year-old Alan R. Willis, was not home at the time, according to officials.
The 750-square-foot home, built in 1927, was declared a total loss estimated at about $150,000, Buckley said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office and local police and fire officials.
“It’s suspicious,” Buckley said, adding that he could not give too many details because of the ongoing investigation.
Willis had been arrested about seven hours earlier for allegedly assaulting a 32-year-old-woman who had been living in a camper on the property. He was released on $1,000 cash bail about an hour before the fire was reported, according to a police report.
No one has been charged in connection with the fire and police have not commented on the investigation.
The woman was not seriously injured and declined an emergency restraining order, according to the report.
Willis, who claimed he was the victim of the assault, was found later unconscious and bleeding in his pickup truck in nearby woods, the report stated.
He was taken to Boston Medical Center. A prosecutor said Monday in Wrentham District Court that Willis was in the intensive care unit but was expected to recover.
Willis faces charges of assault and battery, strangulation and three firearms offenses. Police confiscated three shotguns, two rifles and ammunition, according to court records.
A no-release warrant was issued by a judge Monday.
Willis Lane is a dead-end street off Beach Street.
