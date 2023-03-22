NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two suspicious dumpster fires behind a large shopping plaza off Route 1 forced the evacuation of some stores Wednesday.
The fires were reported within hours of each other, and the state police Fire Investigation Unit was called to the second fire.
Both blazes were in dumpsters near the building but were quickly extinguished.
The first one was behind JoAnn Fabric and Crafts, which was evacuated.
The second was reported just after 4 p.m. behind Dick’s Sporting Goods.
About the same time, an alarm at the nearby Bed, Bath & Beyond store went off and that store was also evacuated.
No damage was reported inside any of the stores.
North Attleboro police also responded and Plainville firefighters covered the North Attleboro station for the latter fire.
Representatives from the shopping plaza’s management company also were summoned.