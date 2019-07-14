ATTLEBORO -- A suspicious vehicle fire at a city-run housing complex has left residents there concerned.
The tenants of the River Court, managed by the city’s housing authority, reported a vehicle on fire around 9 p.m., Saturday, as it sat in the parking lot of the building located at 4 Hodges St.
The owner of the vehicle, Donald Frigon, said his vehicle was set on fire, which was confirmed by firefighters on the scene.
Fire crews said two road flares were found inside the vehicle, one in the front seat and the other in the rear seat area.
From the exterior, the truck appeared to be unblemished, but the blackened windows and yellow crime-scene tape around the vehicle told a different story.
Frigon, a nine-year resident of the River Court, said he and others in the five-story building have been complaining about an increase of drug activity around, and possibly inside, the building.
Many residents that came out to watch firefighters extinguish the flames inside Frigon’s 2006 Ford truck that he described as in “creampuff” condition, said there has been a marked increase in drug dealers using the housing complex as a place to sell drugs.
Frigon who was in his pajamas and said a family member was delivering him a cake when another resident told him his truck was on fire, looked on in dismay as firefighters worked.
He said he left the windows of his vehicle “cranked down a little” to allow the heat to dissipate so that when he got in his truck it wouldn’t be extremely hot the next time he drove it.
One tenant of the large complex said he found a bag of used needles in a visitor parking lot earlier in the week.
Many of the tenants gathered outside said they were scared talking about what they perceived as increased drug activity around the complex which is across the street from St. John’s elementary school and down the street from Willett Elementary School, but were mostly mad that their friend’s truck was destroyed.
They were upset that security that was recently hired to oversee the complex was late getting to the site.
A security guard was supposed be on site by 9 p.m., around the time the truck was allegedly set on fire, according to residents.
The guard arrived at the complex 20 minutes later, well after firefighters had extinguished the fire and investigators had begun investigating its cause.
One person who didn’t give his name said if this was a message sent by drug dealers, he just wants them to move along to another community.
