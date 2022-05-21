WRENTHAM -- An SUV crashed through the front window of the Nike store at Wrentham Premium Outlets Friday night.
No injuries were reported.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said the vehicle was backing out of a pakring space in front of the store just before 7:30 p.m. Friday when it continued in reverse and crashed through the window.
The store was open for business at the time b but no customers or workers were injured.
Three people in the SUV were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but police said non suffered serious injuries.
McGrath said police are reviewing surveillance video to see what the possible cause of the crash could be. No charges have been filed.