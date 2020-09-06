ATTLEBORO -- Residents awoke to a loud crash early Sunday morning when a large SUV sliced through a utility pole on Thurber Avenue around 7 a.m.
Those that were roused from their beds came out of their homes to find a white Ford Explorer resting on its side and live power lines down in a yard.
The young female driver sat on the curb of Thurber Avenue between Cathedral Drive and Chapel Hill Drive and quietly cried.
While shaken, she declined medical treatment.
Shortly after the crash, a second vehicle arrived and the people inside assisted the young woman.
Police closed off access to Thurber Avenue until utility crews arrived on the scene.
