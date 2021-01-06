NORFOLK
When a SWAT team arrived outside Cilla’s Coffeehouse on Tuesday morning, owner Mary Ellen Blue said her regulars wondered whether she was being taken captive.
About 50 members of the regional Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council SWAT team arrived at the downtown shop with sirens blaring and lights flashing.
But it wasn’t a raid. It was a support mission to help the family-owned business that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were overwhelmed. It was pretty amazing. They just kept coming in by the dozen,” Blue, 58, said Wednesday.
The SWAT team, wearing masks and dressed in olive-green uniforms, lined up outside and came in one by one for about 45 minutes, keeping a 6-foot social distance because of the pandemic.
“They came in for a $3 cup of coffee and left a $100 tip. There were $100 bills all over the counter. They just kept coming in putting them on the counter,” Blue said.
Her boyfriend’s son, Millis police Sgt. Corey Volpicelli, is a member of the SWAT team. He was in the shop at the time preparing to go to what he thought was going to be a training session, unaware of the surprise, Blue said.
Since it opened in 2015, Cilla’s has become a downtown hot spot for coffee, breakfast and lunch. The coffee shop has a fireplace and outside seating where regulars play chess in warmer weather. Cilla’s has even hosted a wedding.
In addition to the coffee shop, Blue operated a kiosk that catered to commuters at the train station. But that has dried up with fewer commuters taking the train to work to Boston.
The coffee shop is named after Blue’s mother, Priscilla, who died around the time she opened the business. Her four children and nieces and nephews have worked or currently work at the shop.
“It’s truly a family-operated business,” said Blue, who has nine brothers and sisters.
She said her parents welcomed all her friends and the friends of her siblings growing up in their home in Newton.
“There was always a lot going on and a lot of different conversations. That’s what I am trying to create here,” Blue said.
The SWAT team support mission came about after her son and her former husband, Ben Bershad, made a YouTube video and applied to the Barstool Fund. The fund was created by Barstool Sports to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The video spread and came to the attention of Volpicelli’s SWAT colleagues and Millis Police Chief Christopher Soffayer, who organized the rescue mission.
A Facebook post by Mansfield police with the hashtag #shopsmallchallenge was shared over 2,400 times.
The SWAT team is made up of police officers in 40 area communities, including Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Mansfield, Norton, Norfolk and Wrentham and the Norfolk and Bristol sheriff’s departments.
Even Cruiser, the Wrentham Police Department’s community resource dog, showed up. He was reportedly denied coffee but his partner gave him some food.
