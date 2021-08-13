Just in time for the third day of the third heatwave of this summer, Sweatt Beach on Lake Pearl in Wrentham reopened Friday after being closed since mid-July.
A no-swim advisory for people and dogs was lifted at the popular beach after a blue-green algae bloom disappeared for a long enough time for the water to be safe, local officials said. “I look forward to it being very busy to finish the season,” Recreation Director Jeff Plympton said of the beach, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Aug. 27 for residents of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk.
Before the potentially toxic bloom surfaced, Sweatt Beach was closed about a dozen times this summer because of rainy weather. Plympton says the beach over a typical summer only has to close four or five times due to poor weather.
The hot spell that began Wednesday reached 90 degrees for a third straight day Friday and became an official heatwave.
A high of 95 degrees was recorded at 3 p.m. Friday, the Attleboro Water Department said. There was a high of 94 Thursday and 91 Wednesday. None of those were record-breakers, with 100 the record for Friday’s date set in 2005, water department records show.
With stifling humidity, the high temperatures felt like it was in the low 100s, meteorologists said.
The National Weather Service in Norton had issued a heat advisory through early Friday night, but the thermometer could hit 90 again Saturday before the threat of rain later in the day, meteorologists added.
Sunday is forecast to be in the 80s, with less humidity than the area suffered through the past three days.
Due to an expected increase in ozone levels Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert into late Friday night for several counties, including Bristol and Norfolk.
Air was expected to be unhealthy for certain groups, including people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.
With such alerts, MassDEP advises those groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Also, watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.
Some area communities opened cooling centers this week.
Mansfield had one for residents 60 and older Friday at its senior center, and Seekonk had ones Thursday and Friday at its senior center and library.
Area residents who lacked air conditioning were seen hitting stores that sell them and fans, including The Home Depot, where stock was running low.
If your air conditioning was not working, you also were likely out of luck.
BDL, an air conditioning business with a North Attleboro location, said they have a list of 150 people to get to.
Besides heading to the beach, others found relief with ice cream.
There were long lines at the service window for the frigid treat at Flint Farm in Mansfield.
Usual highs this time of year are in the low 80s.
There were two heatwaves in June — the first time the water department has recorded more than one for that month. One day during the second heatwave the temperature reached 98 — the hottest this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.