ATTLEBORO -- The dissolution of the Florence H. Sweet Building Association (Sweet Club House) came with some money left in the bank, which has resulted in the establishment of a scholarship and donations to three organizations.
The amounts of money were not disclosed in a news release to The Sun Chronicle.
The scholarship will be awarded to female students from area high schools who exemplify the Sweet Club House mission of "promoting the literary, social, intellectual, educational and musical culture."
In addition, the Sweet Club House has made donations to The Literacy Center, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative and Chaminade Music Club.
The latter two organizations were the last two to be associated with the Sweet Club House.
The Sweet Club House, founded in 1956 as a meeting place for various women’s groups, officially went out of business in March and transferred ownership of the property at 44 Peck St. to the YMCA, which in turn will lease it to the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative.
At the time, board chairman Dan Larson said the facility had outlived its original intended use and giving it to the Y will benefit both groups.
Most of its use recently has been as an event venue for bridal or baby showers or Sweet 16 parties.
Those had not produced enough money to keep the facility afloat.
“We’ve been losing money since I’ve been involved over the last 10 or 15 years,” Larson said. “This will provide a use that’s more lasting. It’s an opportunity that’s a win-win.”
Members of the club board were Daniel Larson, Joan Kenton, Mary Whelan, Betty Larson, Eleanor Cuddy, Alan Johnson, Lynn Moore, Jessie Murphy, Paul Lavoie, Marion Volterra, Kathie Benson, Deborah Larson and Jessie Macomber.
