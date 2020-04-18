FOXBORO -- Taylor Swift's two shows planned for Gillette Stadium this summer have been canceled.
The pop music superstar announced Friday she is canceling all dates on her 2020 U.S. and international concert tour due to the coronavirus.
Her Lover Fest East tour was to include stops at Gillette on July 31 and Aug. 1. They would have been Swift’s 11th and 12th shows at the stadium.
“With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," Swift’s representative said in a statement released Friday.
The statement said Swift's U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, adding tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders." The new dates will be announced this year,
Swift posted a statement on Twitter confirming she would be rescheduling her shows for 2021 to "keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19".
"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Swift tweeted. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."
Those seeking refunds for tickets purchased for the tour will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.
Previously, fellow Grammy Award-winning musician Justin Bieber, who was set to perform Sept. 17 at Gillette Stadium, also had canceled his tour dates due to the virus.
The Changes Tour named for a new album was scheduled to kick off May 14 in Seattle and end Sept. 26 in New Jersey. The Gillette stop was going to be the second to last one.
Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for the foreseeable future.
The cancellations could impact Foxboro government finances as it gets a portion of ticket revenue from Gillette shows in lieu of property taxes.
A total of $2.64 is forwarded to the town from each special event ticket sold. However, $1.32 million is the amount the town is guaranteed in lieu of tax payments if ticket sales fall.
