Thousands of area homes and businesses lost power Wednesday evening as a strong but brief storm plowed through the region.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Foxboro were among the hardest hit communities in the area, with numerous trees and limbs falling on roads, vehicles and homes, police and fire departments reported.
A total of 4,216 of 20,086 customers in Attleboro had power failures, National Grid said.
In Norton, about one-third, or 2,386 customers, lost electricity; Rehoboth had about half of its 2,546 customers out; Seekonk, 4,359 of 6,658; and Foxboro, 2,565 of 8,401, according to the utility.
Over in Plainville, 284 lost power; Wrentham, just 34; Franklin 5,245 of 13,606; and Dighton 1,068 of 2,821.
In North Attleboro, at the intersection of South Washington and Elm streets, a tree was reported to have fallen on a car, with a woman trapped inside, but she was not reported injured.
A tree was reported to have hit a house on Reservoir Street as well, and North Attleboro Electric Department was notified.
In Plainville, a tree hit a house at 46 School St. and occupants were displaced. A large tree fell on Fuller Street.
In Norton, trees hit houses on Freeman and Samoset streets, Rock Lane and North Lake View Road, and multiple trees were reported down on Maple Street.
A tree was down on Newcomb Street and many other spots in town, including Reservoir Street near Norton Reservoir.
“They’re everywhere,” a public safety dispatcher said.
Pea-sized hail was reported in West Mansfield for about a minute to 90 seconds, with lots of wind.
“Hold on to your hats! The wind has kicked up and the things that usually stay put are now flying and falling,” Mansfield police posted on social media.
A tree blocked South Main Street at Spring Street, and School Street was closed at Coral Street due to tree limbs down.
Traffic signals were out at West and School streets. Part of Gilbert Street was closed, and Reservoir Street also had significant tree debris, police said.
A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton for several towns in the area, including Mansfield and Plainville.
Attleboro saw several trees down, including on Turcotte Street and Plain Street, which was closed; forestry workers responded. A tree and wires fell on Mulberry Street.
In neighboring Seekonk, a tree and wires were reported resting on a house on Bloomfield Street.
A high wind gust of 35 mph was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department at 6 p.m. when the storm moved in.
Most of Wednesday was a beauty of a day, with the water department observing a high of 74 degrees at noon — nearly 10 degrees above normal for the date.
