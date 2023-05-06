FOXBORO -- MBTA commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift concerts later this month at Gillette Stadium sold out within hours Friday just as her show tickets do.
The $20 roundtrip tickets from Providence and Boston to the stadium went on sale on the MBTA app Friday morning but were completely gone by the afternoon.
"Unfortunately at this moment we are not adding more trains for Taylor Swift concerts," MBTA officials stated on social media late Friday afternoon.
However, MBTA and its commuter rail operator, Keolis, are assessing the possibility of adding more trains.
Swift is scheduled to return to three sold-out shows at Gillette Friday, May 19, Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. A third show was added due to demand for tickets for the pop star's first tour since 2018.
The 52-show "Eras" stadium tour features a three-hour set list of songs from Swift's nearly 20-year career.
It hasn't been as easy ride for Taylor Swift fans known as "Swifties" as they have had problems getting tickets through Ticketmaster.
The MBTA this year is offering special concert event tickets to Gillette Stadium shows.