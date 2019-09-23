ATTLEBORO — The deed is done, but resentment among coaches and parents is deep and directed at the YMCA for the way its Tsunami swim team was eliminated and replaced with a for-profit club, Attleboro Bluefish.
Coaches were fired with little or no notice and swim team members found themselves confronted with a decision — join the Bluefish or find another YMCA — again with little or no notice, according to parents and coaches who fired back after a news story outlined the reasons for the change according to the Y and Bluefish.
In that article Y CEO Robin McDonald said the change happened fast and even caught the Y off guard, but coaches and parents dispute that.
McDonald said the changes were spurred by the closing of the Attleboro High School pool, which was not expected for another three years, leaving the Bluefish and local high schools without their main place to practice.
The Bluefish also lost the pool at Cumberland High School last fall, which exacerbated the situation.
So the Y offered its pool, for a fee, to the Bluefish, Attleboro and Feehan high schools.
The Y and the Bluefish refused to disclose what the Bluefish will pay.
Bluefish head coach Charles Batchelor described it as “market rate.”
AHS will pay $7,500 to rent the facility.
But the Bluefish fee is likely big, based on what the club paid AHS last year to rent its pool.
The club shelled out $46,800 for the facility, which cost an estimated $40,000 to run, according to numbers supplied by the school department.
Former Tsunami head coach Michaela Pereira charged that, in the end, the decision to oust team Tsunami came down to cash.
The fees motivated the Y, she claimed.
“It’s a money thing,” Pereira said. “It’s complete greed that took over.”
But whatever the reason, there were at least three teams using the pool and the Tsunami team got squeezed out, the team’s coaches said.
Before Y coaches and kids knew it, the Bluefish program had engulfed the Tsunami program and left the coaches high and dry along with some disappointed and confused parents and kids.
While the arrangements for the Bluefish to come into the Y were being made, neither coaches nor parents knew what was going on, they said.
“Everything was fine last October and then everything went crazy,” former Tsunami assistant coach Alysha Cummings said. “It was never mentioned they were considering a merger with the Bluefish.”
But the Bluefish came in and kids were swimming on top of kids, they said.
It was chaotic, she said.
Those changes also enraged parents of Y swimmers who said the Bluefish program is more expensive and more competitive than they or their kids like.
Despite the 50 percent rate for Attleboro and Norton swimmers, expenses for kids will go up, especially with all the equipment they are required to buy, parents said.
And if a kid is not from Attleboro or Norton, they’ll pay the full load. The main fee is about $3,000 to be a member of the Bluefish.
One parent, Sheri Bishop, said a meeting called by the Y to explain the new way was a shock.
“Long story short, (we) Tsunami parents left that meeting feeling blindsided and unwanted,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “We felt we were being pushed out by the Y and the Bluefish and were even told that we are welcome to just go join another Y.”
‘Beyond the pale’
Another mom was equally distressed.
“The Attleboro YMCA dissolved the team without notice to Tsunami families, and all this information started filtering in over the summer from Bluefish parents rather than from Y leadership,” Susi Araujo said in a email. “The way this was handled by the YMCA, with absolutely no communication or any amount of honesty, is beyond the pale.”
She said she has nothing against the Bluefish, but feels abandoned by the Y.
“The Bluefish are amazing at what they do, but allowing a private club to run a YMCA team and asking YMCA swimmers to pay their fees is insanity,” Araujo said.
Parents argue it goes against the Y’s mission.
McDonald declined to discuss the firing of the coaches, but said Y coaches frequently quit their jobs leaving the Y with jobs to fill.
Pereira and Cummings disputed the allegation.
Pereira said the only coach who left recently resigned to take a new job in Maine.
The rest were in it for the long haul, Cummings said.
“None of us had any intention of leaving,” she said.
Pereira said she was on the job for nine years and last year decided to step down to an assistant’s job when she had a baby.
Committed to job
However, a qualified assistant coach was ready to step in, she said.
“I planned to step down as head coach, but I was committed to the assistant coach job,” Pereira said.
She planned to focus on the younger swimmers.
Meanwhile Cummings, a two-year coach who was also a lifeguard at the Y, said she had no intention of leaving that job even after being forced out as a swimming coach.
But she was fired and found out when she came to work one day and was unable to clock in, she said.
Both women said they loved their jobs, which they said they were every bit as qualified to hold as any Bluefish coach.
Coaches for both teams have to meet USA Swimming qualifications and Y coaches have to undergo other tests, they said.
“We meet all the same requirements of Bluefish coaches, plus YMCA certifications,” Pereira said.
USA Swimming is the governing body for the sport in the United States.
Both women said the Y failed to support the program financially and each said they would buy equipment they needed out of their own pocket, like stopwatches, for example.
“I blame the YMCA for not considering us,” Pereira said. “I don’t think they had to get rid of us and it burns me.”
“We care about those kids so much and the YMCA administration doesn’t care about them at all,” Cummings said.
Pereira agreed.
“They really don’t care about what they’ve done,” Pereira said. “I’ve never felt so disrespected in my life. Nine years, now it’s all over and it’s tainted.”
