National Guard jets flyover Gillette Stadium at the start of a New England Patriots game in 2019. A tailgate fundraiser to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation will be held at Rodman Ford in Foxboro prior to Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium this December.

FOXBORO — Tailgating traditions run strong in the parking lots surrounding Gillette Stadium, as generational season ticket holders set up shop in their preferred locations season after season.

Even the most enthusiastic pre-gamers from the ranks of Patriots Nation figure to meet their match on Dec. 9, however, when the country’s political, corporate and military elite descends on Foxboro for the 124th annual Army-Navy game.