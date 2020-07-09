ATTLEBORO — Hand sanitizers made in Mexico and bought by the city for employee use were removed from offices at city hall Thursday after the federal Food and Drug Administration deemed them harmful.
Mayor Paul Heroux took the action after his office was informed that two types of sanitizer used by the city are on a list of 55 recalled Wednesday by the FDA because they contain methanol, which can imperil people’s health.
“Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested,” the FDA said in a post on its website.
Heroux sent an email to all city departments ordering them to stop using the products, called Assured and Blumen.
Those products were used by city employees only, the mayor said.
The sanitizers made available to the public in city hall and the library are made by Purell and are safe, he said.
Heroux said the city has used Assured for years.
More recently it bought 100 bottles of Blumen at $4.99 each from BJ’s.
“I let everyone know about the FDA warning and list and they need to check what they have,” Heroux said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “Everything has been collected from all of the offices in city hall. I ordered that the departments outside of city hall stop using it.”
He said the Blumen product is being collected and stored in the event the city can get a refund for it.
The hand sanitizer was bought with Federal Coronanvirus Relief Fund money.
So far the city has received $730,000 in CRF cash, the mayor said.
Information posted by the FDA outlined the potential impacts of methanol on people.
“Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects,” the FDA said. “Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”
For more information go to fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol#products .
