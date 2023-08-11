North Attleboro Town Hall
Buy Now

North Attleboro Town Hall

 MARK STOCKWELL

SUN CHRONICLE file photo

NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town's contract with Verizon is expiring, and local officials are looking for residents feedback on TV and internet services.

"The Town of North Attleboro is in the process of renewing its contract with Verizon, and we value your input to ensure that the services provided meet the needs of our community," town officials said. "To make informed decisions, the cable advisory committee is seeking feedback from current Verizon customers through a short survey."