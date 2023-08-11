NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town's contract with Verizon is expiring, and local officials are looking for residents feedback on TV and internet services.
"The Town of North Attleboro is in the process of renewing its contract with Verizon, and we value your input to ensure that the services provided meet the needs of our community," town officials said. "To make informed decisions, the cable advisory committee is seeking feedback from current Verizon customers through a short survey."
The survey consists of eight short questions and should take less than five minutes to complete.
All responses will be treated confidentially, and no personal data will be collected, officials said.
"Your valuable feedback will be instrumental in shaping the future of cable and internet services in our town," officials said.
The survey completion deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 15.
The cable advisory committee will review the survey results during their open meeting Wednesday.
"Your participation will make a difference, so we encourage all current Verizon customers to take part," officials said, urging residents to "share this information with your neighbors and friends to ensure we gather a wide range of perspectives."
For more information and to take the survey, visit www.nattleboro.com. Look under the Town News section.