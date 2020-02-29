It’s all about taking a leap of faith, says Attleboro couple Hannah Robinson and Geddy Kohler. And this leap day, they are doing just that as they tie the knot at His Providence Church in Swansea.
Robinson and Kohler are among a select number of couples choosing to marry on Feb. 29, a date that falls just once every four years. And they say it’s an opportunity like no other.
“The date suits us perfectly,” Kohler, 37, said. “From our unique journey and all the eccentricities we both have, it just made a lot of sense for us to pick leap day.”
Last October, Kohler, who climbs cellphone towers for work, brought Robinson, 30, a buyer and bookkeeper for a local manufacturing company, to the Quabbin Reservoir in west-central Massachusetts for a day of fishing and hiking up Soapstone Hill. The foliage was at its peak, it was warm, and Kohler brought along a picnic basket.
On their way up the hill, the couple spotted a small black bear cub.
“It was something out of a movie,” Robinson said. “And once we got to the top, we just sat there for 30 minutes and watched the sun set.”
Then, Kohler asked, “What’s next for Hannah and Geddy?”
He fumbled through his backpack for the ring, got down on one knee and asked for Robinson’s hand in marriage.
“I was very nervous,” Kohler said. “I wasn’t nervous about her saying no, I was nervous about it not being perfect for her.”
The answer: A resounding “Yes!” And the couple continued down the hill, lighting their way with headlamps.
“Once we got back to the car, I called my sisters to share the news,” Robinson said. “One of my sisters from North Carolina said she was coming up at the end of February. And once we realized the 29th could be a possibility, Geddy and I looked at each other and our faces lit up.”
Over the last two months, the couple has worked diligently to plan their 200-person wedding celebration. From the centerpieces to the decorations, the couple did most of the work themselves and with help from friends.
“It’s a unique day, just like us,” Robinson said. “Every friend we run into says, ‘Oh, of course you guys would pick leap day for an anniversary.’”
On years without a leap day, they plan on mark their anniversary on Feb. 28 and March 1.
“We’ll just have another extra day to celebrate our love,” Robinson said.
A day for birthdays, too
Leap day was built into the calendar as a corrective measure because the Earth does not orbit the sun in precisely 365 days. It was first introduced to the Romans in 45 BC by Julius Caesar with the help from his astronomer, Sosigenes.
Since then, many cultures have adopted the tradition of adding a day to the calendar, which means people born on the date technically have a birthday once every four years.
The probability of being born on Feb. 29 is 1 in 1,461, the latter number derived from the number of days in three regular years, 365, plus a leap year, 366. The U.S. Census Bureau says approximately 205,000 people celebrate their birthdays on leap day.
Attleboro resident Anthony Burns is among them.
“This year, I’m turning 16 — or 4 — depending on how one looks at it,” the high school sophomore said of his status as a “leaper,” “leapster” or “leapling.”
His mother, Amy, remembers the day he was born “as if it was yesterday.”
“He finally made his debut at 2:07 a.m. at Women and Infants Hospital, just four days past his due date,” she said. “At the time, the fact he was born on leap day didn’t even cross my mind. I was just happy to meet him.”
When it’s not a leap year, Burns celebrates his birthday on Feb. 28. But this year he is going to soak up his day by celebrating over a big family dinner.
“And, maybe there will be some surprises,” his mom said with a laugh.
Along with turning the big 16, Burns plans to get his license soon, a milestone he is looking forward to.
“It never occurred to me that my birthday was so rare until people started acting surprised when I told them when I was born,” Burns said. “I guess it really is more than just another day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.