The water temperature was only 47 degrees and the air temperature only five degrees higher than that at Fogland Beach in Tiverton, R.I., on Sunday, but that didn’t stop a half-dozen people from taking part in the 7th annual Pantry Plunge to benefit the Hebron Food Pantry.
With thick fog and clouds all but obliterating the views of the Portsmouth shoreline and Sakonnet River, the steel-gray waters did not look very inviting.
But as a dozen people cheered them on from the shore, event organizer and Attleboro resident Shelley Dunlea, along with her husband and four other people, mustered their courage and splashed their way into the water, wading out far enough to submerge without losing their footing.
Leading the way, and even swimming happily, was Henry, a 12-year-old curly golden retriever who belonged to one of the participants, Fred Strolsky of Berkley.
Even as they cheered each other on while in the water, the swimmers did not remain there long.
“My legs are numb,” Dunlea remarked as she walked slowly up the beach.
“Before you go under, you feel like you can’t breathe, it’s so cold,” she said. “You just go numb.”
While not denying the frigidity of the water, Fred Strolsky had a slightly different outlook.
“People think, ‘Cold is negative,’ but it doesn’t have to be,” Strolsky said.
Besides, Strolsky added, “The idea is, if I’m your friend and you have a charity, I’m going to support it.”
Regardless of their reactions, the polar plungers all agreed their January swim was worth it.
The Hebron Food Pantry, which has served the Attleboro area, including six other towns, for the past 18 years, became a lifeline for Dunlea.
When Dunlea was a single working mother with a daughter in college several years ago, money was tight and Dunlea found herself having to make choices on where to spend her money — either to put gas in her car or pay her electricity bill.
“They always helped me,” Dunlea said. “They helped big time.”
According to a flier for the Pantry Plunge, every $1.00 donated can purchase $20 of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
This year’s plunge raised $2,200, more than the $1,600 raised the previous year.
