It was dark and cramped.
There was no room to stretch. Hardly any room to breathe, it was not a box for the claustrophobic.
The article does not say how big the box was, but it had to be big enough for a man.
Perhaps it was 6 feet long, 2 feet wide and a foot deep or maybe 18 inches deep — coffin-like.
If that was the shape, then Henry Box Brown, a runaway slave from Virginia, had to have suffered greatly, but his reward was great — freedom.
According to an article by Wilbur H. Siebert in the April 1935 edition of an American Antiquarian Society publication, Brown paid a friend $166 to nail him into a box and ship him to Philadelphia.
From there he was given money and shipped to Boston, and then to New Bedford where he made a home.
The year was not mentioned.
The article does not say how long the trip lasted or how he ate or drank or how he performed bodily functions, but one can only imagine the misery.
Such was the desperation to escape from the abomination of slavery and find freedom.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court declared slavery illegal in 1783, the year the Revolutionary War officially ended with the Treaty of Paris and seven years after the Declaration of Independence proclaimed “all men are created equal.”
Thomas Jefferson, a slave owner, wrote it and he made no distinction between white men and Black men. But Jefferson, like the entire South, was born into a deeply entrenched slave society and when it was ripped out with the Civil War, the wounds were jagged and painful.
When the war, which sought to end slavery, started in 1861, there were about 3.5 million Black slaves in the South, almost 39% of the population.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, which freed slaves in states still in rebellion.
And later he fought for the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery. It was passed by Congress on Jan. 31, 1865. Ratification was completed by the states on Dec. 6, 1865, eight months after Lincoln was assassinated — the last to fall in the Civil War, which saw 600,000 to 700,000 deaths.
The violence continued, fueled by racism in the form of Jim Crow laws, discrimination, segregation and vigilante groups such as the notorious Ku Klux Klan, which lynched Blacks and burned their homes.
In his “I Have a Dream Speech” on Aug. 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Rev. Martin Luther King said Blacks were still not free.
“One hundred years later, the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination,” he said.
And he laid out what must come to be:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
In 2008, the U.S. elected its first Black president, Barack Obama, who served eight years. And in 2020, Kamala Harris was elected vice president, becoming the nation’s first female and person of color to hold the position.
But, as more recent events, such as the deaths of unarmed Black Americans murdered by police, and the protests over those deaths show, the wounds of slavery continue to bleed into society today, more than 150 years after the Civil War.
With slavery illegal in Massachusetts, it was not unusual that runaway slaves would head north to the Bay State.
Many had final destinations in Canada, but some settled in Massachusetts, as did Henry Box Brown.
But they didn’t do it without help.
There was a network of anti-slavery “conductors” which helped them on what was called the Underground Railroad.
Vigilance committees were formed in many cities and towns that hid the slaves and protected them from “slave hunters,” which were authorized under the Constitution and the Fugitive Slave Acts of 1793 and 1850.
The Underground Railroad operated secretly and almost always at night, which is why there is so little information on it.
Penalties for assisting runaway slaves were severe, especially under the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.
There were many trails north and the ones into Southeastern Massachusetts were mostly by sea, according to the article by Siebert.
Many stowed away on boats coming from as far away as New Orleans or as close as Baltimore.
“They landed at Newburyport, Marblehead, Salem, Boston, Plymouth, Wareham, New Bedford and Fall River,” Siebert said.
One route came through Fall River. From Fall River northward, there were two other routes.
“One ran 19 miles up to Barrowsville (Norton Post Office), where, from 1850 to 1854, the Rev. Solomon P. Snow maintained a station,” Siebert said.
“The next link was only seven miles, being to Attleboro, where the Kling house was a station.”
The address of the Kling house was not given nor was the full name of the owner.
“A few miles south of North Attleboro, the Rev. Seth Chaplin lived in a two-story frame house on the west side of the road from 1830 to 1833 and harbored fugitives there,” Siebert said.
The address was 359 Old Post Road.
The house dated from 1727 and was profiled in a 1999 Sun Chronicle article.
The article stated the home had “a full basement with a tunnel area possibly used for escaping slaves.”
The other Underground Railroad route running north from Fall River followed Taunton River for 14 miles to Taunton.
It then connected with Barrowsville, seven miles to the northwest.
Christine Carmichael, vice president of the Norton Historical Society, said there’s not much on file about the Underground Railroad.
“We don’t have a lot of information on the underground railway, and most of what we have is rumor,” she said.
One house that was rumored to be a stop was at 12 Mansfield Ave. The home, built in 1840, is still there.
Another home thought to be a stop was the George Leonard mansion on West Main Street at the end of South Worcester Street.
The house was intentionally burned down in the 1960s after it fell into disrepair.
A Wheaton College professor named Katherine Burton toured the home in the 1930s or 1940s and was shown a secret staircase that led to a secret room in the attic.
“According to Katherine, the slaves would come from Rhode Island via the water and journey up to Canada, where Norton was a stop along the way,” Carmichael said.
The historical society has a letter from Burton detailing the tour.
Here is part of it.
“I was taken to the second floor where … there was a bedroom which had a very narrow door … in addition to its regular door for entering the room. It had a knob which would of course not be on it in the days when it was meant for access to a secret room. The door was full height, but so narrow that it was necessary to go through it sideways. The stair was very steep and was also narrow. A person using it had to turn sideways … They said the room up there was walled off in a way to make it not noticeable when the attic was approached by its regular stairway …”
It was a perfect hiding place for fugitive slaves.
Burton also said there were homes on Bay Road that had secret rooms to hide fugitive slaves, but the addresses were not mentioned.
In Mansfield, the “Orne house” is listed as a stop on the Underground Railroad in files of the Massachusetts Historical Commission.
No address was given.
The history of the Underground Railroad is often murky, but what’s clear is that many people in Massachusetts aided the runaways and helped them find freedom at great personal risk.