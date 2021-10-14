FOXBORO -- About 2,000 gallons of sewage leaked from a tanker truck when it rolled over at a curve of the ramp to Interstate 95 South from I-495 North Thursday morning, forcing officials to close the ramp for about four hours to clean up the spill.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken by Plainville ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after the truck rolled over at least twice, Foxboro Fire Chief Mike Kelleher said.
The crash occurred just after 9 a.m.
"He rolled it several times," Kelleher said of the driver, who was found outside the mangled truck cab.
The fire chief said it is not known if the driver was thrown from the vehicle, helped out by bystanders or got out on his own.
A Plainville fire official said the driver, whose name, age and hometown was not available, was conscious and talking to paramedics on the way to the hospital.
The cause of the crash was under investigation by state police.
Police and fire officials have responded to several roll over crashes in the area in the past.
The tanker was hauling about 8,000 gallons of sewage and leaked about 2,000 gallons when a valve opened on the tanker, Kelleher said.
Initially up to 4,000 gallons was thought to have spilled onto the ground, but the fire chief said officials were better able to estimate when the remaining contents were pumped out of the tanker.
A worker from the state Department of Environmental Protection responded to the scene.
The sewage was not hazardous and a contractor was hired to remove the remaining sewage and wastewater in the tanker and sanitize the soil in the impacted area, said Ed Coletta, a DEP spokesperson.
A small amount of diesel fuel leaked from one of the saddle tanks on the tractor truck and was cleaned up by firefighters and Sterry Street Towing of Attleboro.
Plainville firefighters assisted local firefighters at the scene.
Mansfield firefighters were sent to cover the Foxboro fire station.
After the crash, state police warned motorists on social media to take alternatives routes because of the ramp closure.
