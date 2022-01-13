ATTLEBORO — A city man has been charged with misleading police investigating two shootings in which his East Side home and two vehicles parked on the street were hit with bullets.
Mark Socia, 20, allegedly lied to police and told them he was not at his James Street home after the last shooting on Dec. 22, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo said Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
Police determined he was lying after obtaining tracking information on the GPS bracelet Socia has to wear while free on $10,000 cash bail in connection to a shooting he allegedly committed last year, Azevedo said.
With the help of the GPS information, the prosecutor said investigators also linked Socia to a bullet-riddled a 2015 Honda Accord police discovered 17 hours after the shooting parked on Evergreen Street about a mile from Socia’s home.
The vehicle had a front driver’s side flat tire and paperwork inside indicating that Socia purchased the vehicle in August, according to Azevedo and court records.
The GPS records indicate that Socia was parked outside his home when the shooting occurred and drove away immediately afterwards, leaving the vehicle on Evergreen Street, according to a police report.
A burnt and discarded “blunt,” a marijuana cigar, was found on the ground by the driver’s door, according to the report.
“He was the intended target and he was in the vicinity at the time,” Azevedo said, adding that the shootings endangered Socia, his parents who also live in the home and other residents.
During a hearing, Azevedo asked Judge Edmund Mathers to revoke Socia’s bail set in his superior court case but the judge declined and set bail at $2,000 cash.
Socia, however, was ordered held on a pending warrant related to his superior court case.
Three suspects have been charged in one of the James Street shootings but prosecutors have said they do not know the motive behind them.
Socia’s lawyer, Al Medici of Johnston, said his client “didn’t obstruct anything,” arguing that police knew where he was because of the GPS bracelet.
“He has no obligation to cooperate with the investigation,” Medici said.
The defense lawyer attacked the prosecution for repeatedly trying to have his client’s bail revoked. He said the shooting case against his client is weak because no one can identify him as the shooter.
“The superior court case is going to fall apart,” Medici said.
Socia has pleaded innocent to assault-related charges in superior court and to the new charges filed in Attleboro District Court.
He has also pleaded innocent to gun charges in Rhode Island that came about from the investigation into the Richardson Avenue shooting last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.