capron park zoo
Visitors take in the offerings of Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro in 2017.

 File photo

ATTLEBORO — The Capron Park Zoo Task Force blames a lack of financial management and proper oversight for the money problems that have plagued the zoo over the past few years.

Those were among the conclusions in a report issued by the group, which was appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone in the spring, along with recommendations for oversight changes.

