ATTLEBORO — The Capron Park Zoo Task Force blames a lack of financial management and proper oversight for the money problems that have plagued the zoo over the past few years.
Those were among the conclusions in a report issued by the group, which was appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone in the spring, along with recommendations for oversight changes.
The report, which was released July 3, was written by head of the task force Kevin Dumas, a former Attleboro mayor, with input from task force members.
The zoo, if not for a $470,000 infusion of cash approved by the city council in April, would have run out of money by June 30, the end of fiscal year 2023.
The cash came from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act fund, which was established in response to the pandemic.
Dumas said the zoo’s revolving fund typically had from $900,000 to $1 million at the end of a fiscal year to carry it over the winter months when attendance is low.
That didn’t happen this year, and the account was nearly reduced to zero.
He said the revolving fund was never intended to pay for 100% of the expenses associated with the zoo.
But over time, it was used for more and more of the expenses, especially salaries, which are among the highest costs.
Thanks to the infusion of the $470,000, the zoo expects to have a balance in the vicinity of $600,281 at the end of FY ‘24, Dumas said. Its current balance is $718,225, and revenue of around $978,000 is expected between now and next June.
Budgeted expenses for FY ‘24 are $1,095,944.
Part of the problem was that the zoo’s revolving fund was used to pay for more employees. Eventually, it was paying for four full-time positions and 50% of three other full-time positions.
Dumas said that must end.
“While we understand the fiscal restraints of the FY 2024 and FY 2025 budgets, we do recommend that the city slowly and responsibly begin to shift some or most of the salary and fringe benefit expense from the Revolving Fund back to the (city’s) operating budget to help regain proper financial sustainability,” he wrote in his report to DeSimone.
A new zoo director is being sought after the June retirement of Lew Stevens.
The task force has also laid out some new requirements for the new director aimed at improving financial oversight.
Those recommendations include:
- Monthly income and expense reports to keep track of the day-to-day financial situation. That report will be sent to the superintendent of the park and forestry department, the mayor, the department of budget and administration, the auditor, the city council and the park commission.
- During budget preparation season, the zoo director must submit a revolving fund budget along with anticipated revenues and expenses to the superintendent of parks and forestry, the park commission and the Friends of Capron Park Zoo for review and comments.
The task force also recommended that the city council review the budget “to ensure that revenues and expenses are aligned for the upcoming year.”
“It is through these checks and balances that we can reasonably anticipate and assure financial solvency moving forward and to make necessary adjustments along the way,” Dumas said.
Other recommendations specific to the zoo director’s job includes:
- The new director will be responsible for promoting the zoo, creating a marketing plan, and using the local cable TV station to promote the zoo, as well as using the city’s social media platforms.
- The new director will be responsible for seeking new revenue streams such as grants and fundraising.
- The director will also be responsible for developing “quality and informative programming.”
