ATTLEBORO -- A task force that came together privately under the direction of former city councilor Mike Davis has developed a draft Environmental Master Plan for the city.
It’s subtitle is, A Blueprint To An Environmentally Sustainable Future.
The group of six, chaired by Davis, has been working on the plan for about seven months and has sought input from at least 57 local organizations.
The draft is 13 pages and is available on the city’s website.
Davis said the city’s Comprehensive Plan has an environmental section but does not lay out strategies for a future that will impact the children and grandchildren of those living today.
The plan he and his team put together is comprised of “six pillars” that include the topics of sustainable growth, water security, waste reduction, conservation, renewable energy and education and participation.
“We don’t have a good strategic plan or initiatives, but now is the time to make one,” Davis said in a recent interview.
Other members of the task force include Emily Migliaccio, an attorney with a bachelor’s degree in environmental geosciences; Jillian Weber, who has a bachelor’s degree in earth science and is an environmental administrative assistant for Coneco Engineers & Scientists; Richard DiNitto who has a master’s degree in geology and geophysics as well as more than 40 years experience in the environmental consulting business; Brian Hatch, an attorney who is on the city’s conservation commission and a board member of the Attleboro Land Trust; and Roy Belcher, also board member of the land trust and former general manager of The Sun Chronicle.
Davis said he and his team have saved the city thousands of dollars by doing the work themselves and not hiring environmental consultants.
The plan lays the groundwork for environmental sustainability and a cleaner and greener city, Davis said.
The draft plan is about 80% complete and is now at the stage where public input is being sought.
The document is meant to guide the city without committing it to any particular action.
“Rather, the EMP, including the Pillars and recommended actions will need to be further evaluated and approved on their own merit,” the plan said.
“By providing a Vision, Mission, focus (pillars), and a list of recommended municipal and personal actions the EMP establishes a strategic direction...”
Davis said the group has come up with about 100 recommendations that could become part of the city’s roadmap or vision for the future.
“It’s really kind of neat,” he said. “A lot of people are excited about this.”
Two of those people are Mayor Paul Heroux and School Superintendent David Sawyer, he said.
“The mayor is completely behind it,” Davis said. “I don’t know why someone wouldn’t think it’s a good thing.”
Davis said the driving force behind the initiative is the saying, “think globally and act locally.”
“If we do our part and (others) do their part, the whole thing will come together,” he said.
The task force meets at 3 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at City Hall in the first floor annex room.
They plan to conduct several meetings for invitees to question and comment on the EMP.
A public forum is planned for Oct. 4 at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, the panel is encouraging the public to voice their support for the EMP by way of an on-line petition at https://www.change.org/p/attleboro-environmental-master-plan.
To date, 54 people have signed the petition.
The draft plan and associated documents are online at www.cityofattleboro.us. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Environmental Sustainability and Community Resilience.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
