ATTLEBORO — The task force appointed by Mayor Cathleen DeSimone to get Capron Park Zoo’s finances in order focused this past week on projects that need to be done to improve the facility.
Park Superintendent Derek Corsi submitted a long list of jobs to the task force, but none had costs associated with them.
As a result, task force chairman and former mayor Kevin Dumas asked that zoo officials get estimates for all the projects to determine what the costs will be.
“I don’t want this rushed,” he said. “I want you guys to get your hands around it.”
The assignment to get estimates came on Tuesday, May 9.
The deadline for estimates was set for Tuesday, May 30.
Once the estimates are in, the projects can be prioritized and a distinction can be made whether they are capital improvements or run-of-the-mill maintenance projects.
The cost of the all the projects has to be determined in order to get a true picture of how much money the zoo needs to survive and thrive.
Dumas also suggested that the various city departments join together to get some of the jobs done.
“We need to come together with other resources to get these jobs done,” he said. “It has to be a city team effort.”
That would be one way to save money, Dumas said.
He said the two maintenance employees Rob Verzone and Lino Ribeiro can’t handle all the work.
“We have an army of people and who can relieve the pressure on these two people,” he said.
The zoo’s bleak financial picture didn’t get noticed until DeSimone and City Auditor Deb Gould began assessing each department for the annual budget in March.
At that time it was discovered that the zoo would run out of money before the end of the fiscal year.
The city council saved the day by appropriating $470,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act cash account, supplied by the federal government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
That cash will stave off bankruptcy this fiscal year and the coming fiscal year, Dumas said.
The zoo has finished in the red every year since FY 2017, losing $914,460 since that time. The year 2020, when the pandemic hit, was the worst. The zoo lost $414,124 that fiscal year.
Dumas said that going forward the zoo’s budget will be scrutinized by the park commission, the mayor and city council so that a similar financial problem does not happen again.
