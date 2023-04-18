ATTLEBORO — The bottom line for Capron Park Zoo is that its revenue doesn’t meet its expenses, and it’s been that way since fiscal year 2017.
In FY17 it lost $18,225, in FY18 it lost $314,547, in FY19 it lost $186,369, in FY20 it lost $414,124, in FY21 it lost $148,886, in FY22 it lost $173,249 and so far in FY23 it has lost $269,735.
The total amount to date is $914,460.
Why that has occurred is what Mayor Cathleen DeSimone’s task force, headed up by former mayor Kevin Dumas, has to figure out between now and July 1.
On Tuesday, the city council was scheduled to vote on spending $470,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money to cover all upcoming expenses over the next six months. It was expected to pass unanimously.
Salaries are, of course, the greatest expense in all city department budgets.
The $972,000 line item for the zoo is divided.
About $541,000 comes from the city and $431,000 comes from the zoo’s revolving fund, which takes in money from entrance fees, memberships, concessions and gift shop sales.
Some task force members argued that the city should pay more of the salaries.
Gary Ayrassian, director of planning and development, summed it up.
“To resolve this we have to figure out what went wrong,” he told the task force.
And city council President Jay DiLisio said it’s fortunate the city has ARPA money to staunch the flow of deficit spending.
“We’ve got to stop the bleeding before we can fix the bleeding,” he said.
“We have to understand what led us down this road,” DiLisio said. “We have to understand the whole story.”
Dumas said the goal is to create a solid budget.
“We need to build a realistic budget with sustainable revenue and sustainable expenses,” he said.
Park Superintendent Derek Corsi said (admission fees) have been raised to ameliorate the deficit, but it hasn’t worked.
“We’ve raised the rates to control this, but we can only raise them so much,” he said.
The revolving fund is dependent on good weather and sometimes it rains and sometimes it is just too hot to go to the zoo. One June it rained all month and last year there was a drought with very hot weather.
In addition, the pandemic that hit in March of 2020 decimated the income for that year.
The zoo had to shut down for several months.
That year the zoo lost $414,124.
The next meeting is slated for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.
Members of the task force Kevin Dumas (chair); Aryassian; Kaylyn Lockyer, community engagement manager; Derek Corsi, park and forestry director; Brenda Young, assistant zoo director; Lew Stevens, zoo director; City Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds; council President Jay DiLisio; Park Commissioner Hans Schaefer’ Park Commissioner Linda Alger; and Friends of Capron Park Zoo member Jocelyn Varieur.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.