Capron Park Zoo
The African DeBrazza’s monkey at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro. (Mark Stockwell/staff file photo)

 MARK STOCKWELL/SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO — The bottom line for Capron Park Zoo is that its revenue doesn’t meet its expenses, and it’s been that way since fiscal year 2017.

In FY17 it lost $18,225, in FY18 it lost $314,547, in FY19 it lost $186,369, in FY20 it lost $414,124, in FY21 it lost $148,886, in FY22 it lost $173,249 and so far in FY23 it has lost $269,735.

