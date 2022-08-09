TAUNTON — A company that sterilizes medical equipment in Taunton has been named in a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study about cancer risks from a gas it emits from its facility.
Professional Contract Sterilization Inc., located at 40 Myles Standish Blvd. in Myles Standish Industrial Park, uses the gas ethylene oxide to sterilize equipment.
That gas has been found to increase the risk of cancer slightly among those exposed to it over long periods of time — in fact a lifetime.
Gary Cranston, president and treasurer of PCS, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
According to the EPA, PCS uses a wet scrubber to control emissions from its sterilization chambers.
In addition, the company uses a catalytic oxidizer to control emissions from their primary aeration rooms.
These controls have been in operation for several years.
The EPA said the risk of developing cancer increases for anyone exposed to the release of ethylene oxide 24 hours a day for at least 70 years.
According the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, lymphoma and leukemia are the cancers most frequently reported to be associated with occupational exposure to ethylene oxide.
PCS, which has been in business since 1990, is located on the west side of Myles Standish Boulevard, which backs up to the Norton town line.
As a result, businesses and homes in both Taunton and Norton have been exposed to emissions of the gas for 32 years, EPA officials say.
In Taunton, homes in the vicinity of Alcott Circle and Dickinson Drive to the southeast of PCS are within the range of exposure.
In Norton, homes to the northwest or Robert W. Boyden Road along with Hill and Crane streets have been exposed.
But apparently the exposure needs to be decades long to increase the chance of developing cancer. And the number of those who become ill is relatively small.
In a press release, the EPA stated that if a person was exposed to ethylene oxide for 24 hours a day for 70 years and lived very close to the plant, the expectation was that 900 people out of 1 million, or less that one-tenth of 1 percent, would develop cancer.
Looked at with smaller numbers, nine people out of 10,000 would be expected to develop some form of cancer after a lifetime of exposure.
That number equals 0.0009%.
There’s less danger the further away someone lives or works from the plant, the EPA said.
A color-coded map included in the press release showed the streets mentioned above were in light blue areas, which means they were at a reduced risk.
In those cases the EPA said that about 100 out of 1 million people would be expected to develop some form of cancer after a lifetime of exposure.
That translates to one in 10,000 who would be expected to develop a cancer, or 0.0001%.
“This estimated risk is in addition to the risk of developing cancer from other causes,” the EPA release said.
“This is a worst-case scenario that assumes a person stays in the highest risk area 24 hours a day continuously for 70 years.
“EPA takes this approach because we want to be protective of the most exposed and most vulnerable individuals from risk associated with (ethylene oxide) emissions from this facility.”
“As part of (the) strategy to address (ethylene oxide) emissions from commercial sterilization facilities nationally, the (EPA) is reviewing controls on regulated equipment and processes that emit (ethylene oxide) to determine whether additional air pollution controls are needed,” the press release said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.