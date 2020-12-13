ATTLEBORO -- The last year not been easy for Keith DiPalma who lives on Turner Street with his wife Cindy and their two teenage children.
He became a paraplegic after he got hit by a truck while walking his dog Princess a year ago Thanksgiving week.
As result, he lost his job.
He spent months recuperating and dealing with physical and psychological pain and learning how to live life in a wheelchair.
Cindy works as a registered nurse, but Keith's paycheck was sorely missed.
It has not been easy.
Renovating his kitchen so he can pursue his love of cooking and buying a handicapped van are still in the future for the cash-strapped family.
"Those things are kind of expensive," he said Friday.
Then a couple of weeks ago, as winter set in, more trouble hit.
The family’s furnace died, forcing them to get by on space heaters.
But that trouble opened the door for something good to happen in this season of giving.
DiPalma's neighbor works for an HVAC company so he asked him to take a look at the broken furnace.
The parts needed to fix it aren’t made any more which meant he needed a new one.
DiPalma asked his neighbor to get a quote from Cotti-Johnson, the Taunton HVAC company for which he worked.
When his neighbor came back with a quote of $0, DiPalma was stunned.
Cotti-Johnson delivered the best present of all with winter winds wending their way through the cracks and crevices of homes everywhere, including DiPalma's.
He got a gift to warm body, heart and soul.
After hearing DiPalma’s story, the company, headed up by Adam Boccalini, decided to donate the furnace.
It couldn’t have come at a better time with the temperature plummeting and the Christmas season in full swing.
“When (my neighbor) let the owners of the company know about our situation they said they would like to donate a top-of-the-line furnace to us for free for Christmas," DiPalma wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “We are overwhelmed and wanted to let people know how generous these people are.”
Boccalini did not return a call for comment on Friday.
