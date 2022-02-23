Tuesday had a lot of twos in it. In fact, for that one day it could have been renamed “Twosday.”
Numerically, it was 2-22-22, or in other words, Feb. 22, 2022.
But there was another two, a man and a woman, a couple who decided to get married on Tuesday, or Twosday.
Kaylynn Cartin-Martinez, 34, and Warren Dias, 41, both of Taunton, took their marriage vows at Taunton City Hall at high noon on the second day of the work week.
Kaylynn said she wanted to get married on that day because 22 has always been her favorite number, although she’s not sure why.
And it came with bonus twos, the month and the year. It couldn’t get any better than that, she said.
“Since I was a kid, 22 was always my favorite number,” she said.
And then, on second thought, she noted that the number was good to her when she played the Mass Lottery game known as Keno.
It’s always good to have luck on your side, too.
The couple has been dating for, you guessed it, 2 1/2 years and about five months ago Warren proposed, which prompted Kaylynn to make a secondary proposal.
“Wouldn’t it be great to get married on the best day ever?” she asked.
And so it was agreed the two would wed on 2-22-22.
But there’s more.
Warren said the day will be instrumental in making sure he remembers every anniversary going forward.
“That was part of the plan so I would have no excuses,” he said.
When the two became one at noon, it was twice as nice.
Warren said he knew Kaylynn was the one for him.
“I never met anyone like her in my life,” he said. “I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.”
Kaylynn doubled down.
“Since he came into my life everything has been better,” she said. “He makes my life easy and more enjoyable.”
Those are two things to cherish.