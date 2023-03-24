MANSFIELD — A Taunton grandfather struggling with alcohol addiction was sentenced Friday to three years’ probation for a local bank robbery and two others in a three-week period.
As part of his probation, Roger A. Viveiros, 57, was ordered by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan to continue mental health treatment and refrain from drinking alcohol, among other conditions, according to court records.
Viveiros robbed the Citizens Bank branch in the Stop & Shop on Route 106 and made a bomb threat on Dec. 16, 2020, and prior to that, he robbed the Citizens Bank branch at a Stop & Shop in Raynham and a Santander Bank in Taunton in three days in late November, according to court records.
No one was injured in any of the robberies.
However, the Stop & Shop in Mansfield was evacuated after he indicated he hid an explosive in the store, according to court records.
The rash of robberies ended when Viveiros was arrested Dec. 18, 2020 outside the Santander Bank in Taunton, which police say he was planning to rob again.
His lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, said Viveiros had only one minor brush with a law about three decades ago.
His wife told police after his arrest that her husband had a gambling problem, according to a police report.
Viveiros was initially held on bail but was later released on home confinement with a GPS monitoring bracelet and random alcohol testing.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.