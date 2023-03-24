fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

MANSFIELD — A Taunton grandfather struggling with alcohol addiction was sentenced Friday to three years’ probation for a local bank robbery and two others in a three-week period.

As part of his probation, Roger A. Viveiros, 57, was ordered by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan to continue mental health treatment and refrain from drinking alcohol, among other conditions, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.