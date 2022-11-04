james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

 staff file photo/

ATTLEBORO — A Taunton man was arraigned Friday on charges he broke into nine motor vehicles in August in neighborhoods in the Slater Street area.

Matthew R. Santiago, 22, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to nine counts of breaking and entering and is free on his own recognizance.

