ATTLEBORO — A Taunton man was arraigned Friday on charges he broke into nine motor vehicles in August in neighborhoods in the Slater Street area.
Matthew R. Santiago, 22, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to nine counts of breaking and entering and is free on his own recognizance.
He was charged on a warrant obtained after surveillance video from a home on Slater Street and at a Cumberland Farms in Taunton led to Santiago as a suspect, according to police.
The break-ins, which occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 31 on Slater Street, Teaberry Lane, Brigham Hill Road and Lois Court, are not seen on the home video, police said.
The video shows three men get out of the car on King Phillip Drive and walk down Slater Street. They return after about an hour and the car is later captured on a video at the Cumberland Farms, according to police.
Police allege a man used credit cards stolen from one of the cars in an attempt to buy gift cards at the Cumberland Farms before leaving.
The arrest warrant was obtained after Santiago was questioned by Detective Keith Golden.
The other two men were not identified, according to police.
Assisting in the investigation was Officer Lindsey Bray.
