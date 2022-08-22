ATTLEBORO — Police say a Taunton man allegedly punched his girlfriend’s French bulldog when it barked at him while the couple argued in a car on Sunday.
Justin S. Tetterton, 31, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to cruelty to an animal and other related charges.
His lawyer, Sandra Ferreira of Attleboro, said Tetterton denies abusing the dog, named Bleu.
Tetteron was ordered held without bail after Judge Edmund Mathers revoked his bail on two unrelated pending cases in Taunton District Court.
Tetterton and his girlfriend, 22-year-old Sophie N. Liddell, also of Taunton, were arrested about 9 a.m. Sunday about a half-hour after a bystander called police.
The bystander saw the couple arguing in the car at CVS at Route 1 and Highland Avenue and feared Tetterton was punching a child in the backseat and he intervened, police said.
The bystander approached the car and saw that there was a small dog in the backseat.
During the argument, Tetterton allegedly yelled at Bleu to stop barking and struck him four or five times, police were told.
During a subsequent investigation, police found the car and the pair at the Shell gas station on Route 1 in South Attleboro and learned that the vehicle was reported stolen in Taunton two days earlier by Tetterton’s mother.
A bag containing what police allege is heroin and suspected drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle near where Tetterton was seen reaching down, the report says.
The couple was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of heroin and conspiracy to violate drug laws.
Liddell, who was released on her own recognizance, also faces a charge of driving with a suspended license.
Tetteron’s case was continued to next month and Liddell’s case was continued to October.
Bleu was taken into temporary customer by the city’s animal control officer until Liddell could retrieve him.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.