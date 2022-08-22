Attleboro police cruiser
ATTLEBORO — Police say a Taunton man allegedly punched his girlfriend’s French bulldog when it barked at him while the couple argued in a car on Sunday.

Justin S. Tetterton, 31, pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to cruelty to an animal and other related charges.

