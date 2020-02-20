NORTON -- A Taunton man was arrested and charged with drunken driving following a head-on crash late Wednesday night on Taunton Avenue (Route 140).
The male driver of the other vehicle was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for nonlife-threatening injuries, Police Lt. Todd Jackson said.
The accident was reported about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Meadowbrook Lane.
A vehicle traveling south, driven by Daniel Carter, 23, of Taunton, veered into the northbound lane and struck the other vehicle head-on, Jackson said.
Carter was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. He was not injured in the crash.
Carter was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court.
The crash is under investigation by Patrolman Jarrad Morse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.