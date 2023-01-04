ATTLEBORO — A Taunton man is facing drug-peddling charges after he was arrested on Interstate 495 in Mansfield with what a prosecutor described as “essentially a pharmacy” in his car.

Scott W. Reynolds, 28, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and prescription narcotics, possession of steroids and civil traffic charges.

