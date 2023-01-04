ATTLEBORO — A Taunton man is facing drug-peddling charges after he was arrested on Interstate 495 in Mansfield with what a prosecutor described as “essentially a pharmacy” in his car.
Scott W. Reynolds, 28, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and prescription narcotics, possession of steroids and civil traffic charges.
He was arrested by state police after his car was stopped about 11 p.m. Friday on I-495 North in Mansfield near Interstate 95. Reynolds failed to signal a lane change on the highway, according to a police report.
Inside his car, state police say they found four bundles of a white powdery substance, some marked $50, a rock of alleged crack cocaine, over 70 prescription pills and a vial of suspected liquid steroid.
“There is essentially a pharmacy in the back of Mr. Reynolds’ vehicle,” Assistant District Attorney Eric DeMoura said during a bail hearing.
Reynolds was released after his arrest on $10,000 cash bail and the prosecutor unsuccessfully sought an additional $5,000 bail.
Reynolds was kept in custody, however, because he is on probation for manslaughter in Fall River Superior Court related to an overdose at his home, DeMoura said.
Reynolds was sentenced to four years in prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to manslaughter and drug distribution and conspiracy charges, according to court records.
His Attleboro case was continued to next month.
