REHOBOTH — A Taunton man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into Palmer River Elementary School.
Jacob Hunt, 35, of Taunton, was identified as a suspect in the Sept. 18 break-in, an arrest warrant was obtained and Rehoboth detectives located him in Taunton where he was arrested Friday, Deputy Police Chief Brian Ramos said.
Police about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 responded to the school for a burglar alarm sounding. Officers discovered an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered with as well as other indications there had been a break-in to the building, Ramos said.
Nobody was found following a search, and a Rehoboth Police K-9 Unit responded along with K-9 Units from Seekonk Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, also finding no suspects, Ramos added.
Police detectives, however, recovered several items of evidence, which was processed by the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Criminalistics Unit, Ramos said.
Police had met with school staff and assisted them in checking the building for missing items or other possible evidence. At the time, staff indicated nothing appeared missing or disturbed, Ramos said.
Hunt was taken to the police station, bail was set at $1,040, and he was later transferred to the custody of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on felony charges of breaking and entering a building in the daytime, and destruction of property over $1,200.
“We are very grateful to Rehoboth Police for their diligence as well as their collaboration with Seekonk PD and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office to resolve this issue,” Superintendent Bill Runey said in a statement. “Their commitment to the safety of our students and staff shows their dedication.”