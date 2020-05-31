REHOBOTH -- A Taunton man faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs after being stopped in Rehoboth.
Police Friday afternoon responded to the Rehoboth/Seekonk town line for a report of a vehicle being operated erratically. Seekonk police had stopped the vehicle just after it entered Rehoboth.
The driver, Christopher Scott, was arrested and taken to the Rehoboth Police Station where he was booked, police said. He was arraigned over the telephone on a charge of OUI drugs, and due to report to the Taunton District Court at a later date.
