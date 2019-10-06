REHOBOTH -- A Taunton man faces a second drunken driving offense after he was stopped by an officer on Winthrop Street (Route 44) early Saturday evening.
David Holmes, 35, was stopped about 8:50 p.m. after he was allegedly spotted by Officer Gilbert Lima speeding and driving erratically, according to police.
Holmes failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, charged with operating under the influence, second offense, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
He was later released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court on Monday for arraignment.
