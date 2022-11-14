ATTLEBORO — Animal cruelty charges have been dismissed against a Taunton man arrested last summer after police were called about a couple arguing in a car in South Attleboro.
However, Justin S. Tetterton, 31, was placed on probation for two years after pleading guilty two weeks ago in Attleboro District Court to possessing a class A substance and using a car without authority, according to court records.
A related drug conspiracy charge was also dismissed.
He was arrested Aug. 21 after a bystander saw him and his girlfriend arguing in a car parked at CVS at Route 1 and Highland Avenue. The witness intervened after he feared Tetterton was punching a child in the backseat and then saw a small dog as he approached the car, according to police.
The car had been reported stolen in Taunton two days earlier by Tetterton’s mother, police said.
Drug possession and other related charges against his girlfriend, 22-year-old Sophie N. Liddell, also of Taunton, are pending.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.