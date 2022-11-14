james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — Animal cruelty charges have been dismissed against a Taunton man arrested last summer after police were called about a couple arguing in a car in South Attleboro.

However, Justin S. Tetterton, 31, was placed on probation for two years after pleading guilty two weeks ago in Attleboro District Court to possessing a class A substance and using a car without authority, according to court records.

