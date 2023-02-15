TAUNTON — A 32-year-old Taunton man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for viciously beating and terrorizing his live-in girlfriend in assaults captured on video, authorities said Wednesday.
Raymond Cruz was sentenced Monday in Fall River Superior Court to a 4- to 5-year prison term after pleading guilty to strangulation and two assault-related indictments, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.
The December 2021 assaults were captured on a home surveillance system. Video footage showed Cruz dragging the victim down a stairway, beating her with a belt, strangling her on the kitchen floor and locking her out of the home, Quinn said.
Cruz has had four restraining orders filed against him by three different women and has served jail time in the past for domestic violence, according to the district attorney’s office.
In addition to the prison term, Judge Renee Dupuis also sentenced Cruz to three years of probation once he gets out of prison.
“This defendant has a history of domestic violence, including the issuance of multiple restraining orders by different women. He clearly presents a danger to the victim and the public and needs to be kept off the street to protect her,” Quinn said in a statement.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.