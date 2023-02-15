fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

TAUNTON — A 32-year-old Taunton man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison for viciously beating and terrorizing his live-in girlfriend in assaults captured on video, authorities said Wednesday.

Raymond Cruz was sentenced Monday in Fall River Superior Court to a 4- to 5-year prison term after pleading guilty to strangulation and two assault-related indictments, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.

