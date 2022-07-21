Attleboro District Court building

Attleboro District Court

ATTLEBORO -- A Taunton man arrested in February in a prostitution sting at a Norton hotel has been placed on pretrial probation for one year.

In addition to pretrial probation, David Guthrie, 44, was ordered Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to take an AIDS awareness class but has already completed the program while his case was pending, according to court records.

