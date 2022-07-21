ATTLEBORO -- A Taunton man arrested in February in a prostitution sting at a Norton hotel has been placed on pretrial probation for one year.
In addition to pretrial probation, David Guthrie, 44, was ordered Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to take an AIDS awareness class but has already completed the program while his case was pending, according to court records.
Guthrie was one of three men arrested Feb. 10 at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 280 South Washington St. in Norton and the last defendant to have his case disposed.
Police posted an online ad offering escort and sexual services. Posing as prostitutes, police exchanged texts with men and arranged to meet them at the hotel.
Guthrie was placed on pretrial probation on a charge of agreeing to sexual conduct for a fee in a joint recommendation to the court.
As part of the disposition of the case, charges of solicitation for prostitution and attempting to procure sexual conduct for a fee were dismissed.
