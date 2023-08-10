BOSTON — A Taunton man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to being involved in an alleged drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Michael Pacheco, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1 in U.S. District Court in Boston by Judge Allison D. Burroughs.
Pacheco was indicted along with nine other co-defendants in August 2022 on charges related to an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization led by Estarlin Ortiz-Alcantara operating in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The cases against Ortiz-Alcantara and the other defendants are pending.
Beginning in March 2021, authorities intercepted communications on numerous cellphones, allegedly identified members of the organization who regularly distributed multiple kilograms of fentanyl from a base of operations at a stash house in Fall River.
The investigation identified Pacheco as a regular customer who re-distributed fentanyl to his own customer base in Southeastern Massachusetts.
A search of Pacheco’s residence in July 2022 resulted in the seizure of about 41 grams of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
The investigation was led by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the New Bedford and Fairhaven police departments.
Attleboro police assisted in the investigation along with police in Taunton, Fall River, Scituate, Yarmouth, Providence and West Warwick.
Also assisting were Massachusetts State Police, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bristol County Sherriff’s Office.
