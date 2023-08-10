BOSTON — A Taunton man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to being involved in an alleged drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Michael Pacheco, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.