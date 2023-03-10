TAUNTON — A 38-year-old city man was sentenced last week to a maximum 2½-year jail term for raping and molesting a preteen girl.
Joel Carrion Mercado, who was known to the girl, was found guilty on two counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 after a two-day jury trial in Taunton District Court.
Judge Daniel Hourihan also sentenced Mercado to three years of probation following his jail sentence, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
In district court, 2½ years in the maximum term a judge can give to a defendant.
Mercado must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim, according to the district attorney’s office.
The girl testified to two incidents in late 2020 and two incidents of molestation in 2021 with a similar pattern of behavior by the defendant, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
