Taunton Trial Court

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

TAUNTON — A 38-year-old city man was sentenced last week to a maximum 2½-year jail term for raping and molesting a preteen girl.

Joel Carrion Mercado, who was known to the girl, was found guilty on two counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14 after a two-day jury trial in Taunton District Court.

