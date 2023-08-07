TAUNTON — A 39-year-old man was sentenced to up to six years in prison for a violent gas station robbery in Taunton last year in which he was stabbed during a struggle with the clerk, authorities said Monday.
Christopher Azevedo of Taunton was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to a 4 1/2– to 6-year prison term by Judge Sharon Donatelle, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.
The robbery occurred June 22, 2022 at the GeKo gas station. During a struggle, the clerk overpowered and disarmed the masked robber of a large knife and stabbed him several times, Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.
The robber then attempted to use a metal display rack to attack the clerk and eventually grabbed the cash register drawer and fled the station.
The clerk suffered some scrapes to his hands, arms and forehead and a cut to his hand during the incident and was treated at a hospital, according to Miliote.
Azevedo was identified as the robber after Taunton Police posted photos of the suspect on social media and received anonymous tips, Miliote said.
Azevedo pleaded guilty to armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
