 David Linton

TAUNTON — A 39-year-old man was sentenced to up to six years in prison for a violent gas station robbery in Taunton last year in which he was stabbed during a struggle with the clerk, authorities said Monday.

Christopher Azevedo of Taunton was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court to a 4 1/2– to 6-year prison term by Judge Sharon Donatelle, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said.

