ATTLEBORO -- A Taunton man was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay $1,050 restitution for a rash of motor vehicle break-ins in Attleboro last summer.
Matthew R. Santiago, 20, admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty of four break-ins Aug. 31 in neighborhoods in the Slater Street area.
In a joint agreement by lawyers for both sides, Santiago was placed on probation for six months while his case is continued without a finding.
Santiago was initially charged with nine break-ins but five charges were dismissed. A prosecutor said the victims in those break-ins did not respond to inquiries from the district attorney’s office.
Santiago was charged by Attleboro police after surveillance video from a home on Slater Street and at a Cumberland Farms in Taunton led to him as a suspect, according to prosecutors.
The break-ins occurred on Slater Street, Teaberry Lane, Brigham Hill Road and Lois Court.
Video evidence showed three men, two of whom were not identified, get out of the car on King Phillip Drive and walk down Slater Street.
A license plate on the car was traced to Santiago, who admitted his involvement when questioned by police, according to a prosecutor.
