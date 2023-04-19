james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO -- A Taunton man was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay $1,050 restitution for a rash of motor vehicle break-ins in Attleboro last summer.

Matthew R. Santiago, 20, admitted in Attleboro District Court that there was sufficient evidence to find him guilty of four break-ins Aug. 31 in neighborhoods in the Slater Street area.

