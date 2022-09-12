WRENTHAM -- A Taunton man has surrendered his pet dog and has been placed on probation for one year after admitting in Wrentham District Court that police had sufficient facts to convict him of animal cruelty.
Erich J. Last, 54, was accused of kicking his 1½-year-old chiweenie named Neebs about 2 feet in the air while at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on June 19.
In court last Thursday, Last agreed to surrender the dog to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and pay them $187 to care for the dog after it was seized by authorities.
His case was continued without a finding for one year with probation. While on probation, he cannot care for any animals, according to court records.
The incident at the mall was captured on video by a witness who emailed it to police, but Last allegedly told investigators it was an accident.
At his arraignment, Last’s lawyer said his client took great care of the dog and that it was up-to-date on its shots. The dog was taken to a veterinarian after the incident and was not injured, his girlfriend told The Sun Chronicle.
Last was tracked down by police through a license plate obtained by the witness and was arrested on a warrant a few days afterwards.
