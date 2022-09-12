erich last

Erich Last listens during his arraignment in the prisoner's dock in Wrentham District Ciourt.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

WRENTHAM -- A Taunton man has surrendered his pet dog and has been placed on probation for one year after admitting in Wrentham District Court that police had sufficient facts to convict him of animal cruelty.

Erich J. Last, 54, was accused of kicking his 1½-year-old chiweenie named Neebs about 2 feet in the air while at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on June 19.

