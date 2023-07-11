TAUNTON — A 45-year-old Taunton man has been sentenced to up to 35 years in prison for raping and molesting three young girls repeatedly over a five-year period, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.
Alexander Santana was sentenced to a 24- to 35-year prison sentence after being convicted in Fall River Superior Court, Quinn said.
A jury found Santana guilty last month of 11 counts including rape of a child aggravated by an age difference, indecent assault and battery and assault with intent to rape, according to the district attorney’s office.
After he completes his prison term, Judge Renee Dupuis ordered Santana to be on probation for 10 years, the district attorney’s office said.
Prosecutors presented evidence at trial that Santana began molesting the oldest girl before raping and molesting the two younger girls between February of 2014 and April of 2019, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
“I commend the victims for coming forward and testifying against the defendant under very difficult circumstances. The defendant’s conduct was unconscionable and depraved. The lengthy sentence imposed by the court was well-deserved,” Quinn said.
