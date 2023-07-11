fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

TAUNTON — A 45-year-old Taunton man has been sentenced to up to 35 years in prison for raping and molesting three young girls repeatedly over a five-year period, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Tuesday.

Alexander Santana was sentenced to a 24- to 35-year prison sentence after being convicted in Fall River Superior Court, Quinn said.

