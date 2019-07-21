NORTON -- A Taunton woman died late Saturday night following a two-vehicle crash that also left a man with life-threatening injuries.
The crash, which resulted in the closure of Interstate 495 north in Norton for a time, was one of two in the area Saturday night.
The first accident reported around 10 p.m. Saturday, was north of Exit 10, which is Route 123. Two cars were involved, with one veering off the road and striking a tree. A 49-year-old woman from Taunton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old man, was trapped in the vehicle for almost an hour. He suffered what police described as life-threatening injuries.
He was flown by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old male from Middleborough, was not injured.
Police had to close both directions of I-495 while the helicopter landed.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
Mansfield Fire Department assisted Norton at the scene.
The second crash was reported around 10:45 p.m. in Wrentham when a vehicle rolled over.
When police and firefighters from Wrentham and Franklin arrived on the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash. One was a Jeep-style vehicle with New Mexico license plates and there were reports that the driver ran down an exit ramp towards the Wrentham Premium Outlets.
Police were searching for him around midnight.
A state police K9 unit was brought in to aid in the search.
No injuries were reported in the second crash.
