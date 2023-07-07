NORFOLK — A 54-year-old Taunton woman was fatally injured Friday morning when her car crashed into a tree at Seekonk and Needham streets.
Police did not immediately release the woman’s name pending notification of family.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported about 10:30 a.m., Police Chief Timothy Heinz said in a statement.
The woman was taken from the scene by a Norfolk ambulance to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Heinz.
Because of the seriousness of the crash, a medical helicopter was also called and landed at the Freeman Kennedy School on Boardman Street.
The car sustained heavy front-end damage.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by local police and state police accident reconstruction experts.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
